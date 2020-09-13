1/1
Sylvia (Miller) RAHM
Age 73, of White Bear Lake Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill Rahm. Survived by son, Randy (Anissa) Miller; daughters, Liz (Steve) Foss and Amy (Tim) Walstrom; grandchildren, KC, Megan (Mike), Andrea (Andy), Ellie and Will; great grandchildren, Charlie, Landon and Wesley; siblings, Wayne (Phyllis), Mary Lou (Richard) and Cindy (Steve); and many other extended family and friends. She will be a much missed mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher. Family will be holding private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Paul Federation of Educators Local 28 Scholarship.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
