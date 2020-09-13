Age 73, of White Bear Lake Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill Rahm. Survived by son, Randy (Anissa) Miller; daughters, Liz (Steve) Foss and Amy (Tim) Walstrom; grandchildren, KC, Megan (Mike), Andrea (Andy), Ellie and Will; great grandchildren, Charlie, Landon and Wesley; siblings, Wayne (Phyllis), Mary Lou (Richard) and Cindy (Steve); and many other extended family and friends. She will be a much missed mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher. Family will be holding private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Paul Federation of Educators Local 28 Scholarship.