Sylvia SUNDLIN


1941 - 2020
Sylvia SUNDLIN Obituary
Age 79 Years and One Day Passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ecumen of North Branch. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Marcella Sellner; son, Brian Sundlin; brothers, Richard and Stan Sellner. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Dorine) Sundlin, Karen (Kevin) Blatt, Sharon (Keith) Kennedy; grand children, Doug (April) Sundlin, Crystal (Brian) McLean, Kyle and Kody Blatt, Melissa and Ben Sundlin, Kelly McCabe, Crystal Kennedy; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Pat (Kathy) Sellner; sister, Joanne Sellner; other family and friends. Private Services will be held at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lino Lakes. A special thank you to the staff at the Lodge in Taylors Falls; especially Barb for all her help and kindness to Sylvia. An additional thank you to the staff at Ecumen of North Branch and St. Croix Hospice for all their care and compassion. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
