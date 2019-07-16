|
Age 52, Beloved Wife and Mom Heart of Our Family On Sunday, July 14, Tammy Wilde (nee Bastianelli) joined with the spirit of light and love that she exemplified throughout her life. She passed peacefully and with a heart of gratitude, while surrounded by her immediate family. Tammy was born on June 2, 1967 in Eveleth, MN. Preceded in death by mother-in-law, Mary Wilde. Survived by loving husband, Mike; sons, Joe (fiancee Jacqueline), Max, and Cal; parents, Pat and Kathy Bastianelli; sister, Tina (Tom) Shear; brother, Tony (Jen) Bastianelli; along with her loving niece, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was an excellent mother and loved her family unconditionally. Her smile and service to others brought light and love to all. Tammy will be missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 19 at THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W Seventh St, St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and from 9-10 AM Friday at church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 16, 2019