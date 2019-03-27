Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tatyana SHEKHNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tatyana SHEKHNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tatyana SHEKHNER Obituary
Age 94, passed away peacefully Sunday March 24, with her daughter Inga and granddaughter Nadine at her side. After a career as a structural engineer alongside her husband Michael in Leningrad, Tata and her family emigrated from the USSR in 1979, settling in St. Paul, where they became lifelong supporters and members of the local jazz and architecture communities. Tata is remembered as a sharp, determined and adoring mother, grandmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Shekhner, and survived by her daughter Inga Oelschlager; her son-in-law Tom Melcher; and granddaughter Nadine Oelschlager. Services will be held Friday March 29, 1:00, with visitation preceding and reception to follow, at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave. Memorials preferred to , via their website BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org/stopAMD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/stopAMD. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now