Age 94, passed away peacefully Sunday March 24, with her daughter Inga and granddaughter Nadine at her side. After a career as a structural engineer alongside her husband Michael in Leningrad, Tata and her family emigrated from the USSR in 1979, settling in St. Paul, where they became lifelong supporters and members of the local jazz and architecture communities. Tata is remembered as a sharp, determined and adoring mother, grandmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Shekhner, and survived by her daughter Inga Oelschlager; her son-in-law Tom Melcher; and granddaughter Nadine Oelschlager. Services will be held Friday March 29, 1:00, with visitation preceding and reception to follow, at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave. Memorials preferred to
.org/stopAMD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/stopAMD. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019