Age 92, of West St. Paul Passed peacefully on August 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harry & Helen Greenburg; husband, Anthony J "Tony"; sisters, Augusta, Elizabeth, Lucille, Adele; brothers, William & Alex. Survived by son, James (Catherine); grandchildren, Steven, Alexis, Stephanie, Alex; and great-grandson, Alexander; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, August 14th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Visitation 9:30 – 11:00 AM at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special Thanks to to the staff of Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge II for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge II. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019