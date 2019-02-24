Home

Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 767-9333
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
View Map
Age 49 Of St. Paul Passed on February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents Cheryl and Thomas; grandma Van; grandpa Harold and grandpa Elmer Diede; and uncle Mike. Survived by brothers Terry and Tim; nieces Katie and Kenzie; and many more family and friends. We will miss Ted for many reasons, but especially his love for his family and the way he could make anyone laugh. Memorial gathering at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 671 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul on Saturday March 2, 4-7 PM. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
