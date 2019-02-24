|
Age 49 Of St. Paul Passed on February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents Cheryl and Thomas; grandma Van; grandpa Harold and grandpa Elmer Diede; and uncle Mike. Survived by brothers Terry and Tim; nieces Katie and Kenzie; and many more family and friends. We will miss Ted for many reasons, but especially his love for his family and the way he could make anyone laugh. Memorial gathering at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 671 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul on Saturday March 2, 4-7 PM. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019