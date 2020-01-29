Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
TWIN CITY CHINESE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
1752 Terrace Dr.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy WONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy WONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddy WONG Obituary
Age 95 Longtime resident of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Dong Shee Wong; and brother, Dun Wong. Cherishing his memories are loving wife Laura of 70 years; children, Renee (Frank) Proue, Doreen (Mark) Murray, Teddy Wong, Jr., John (Patricia) Wong; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Pearl Joe, Rose Gee, June Dong, brothers, Lem Wong, Don Wong; and several nieces and nephews. Teddy was a proud WWII US Army Veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. He established House of Wong, renowned family restaurant in Roseville in 1958. Memorial Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Friday, January 31 at TWIN CITY CHINESE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1752 Terrace Dr., Roseville. Luncheon to follow the service. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B, from 4-8 PM Thursday, January 30. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Twin City Chinese Christian Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -