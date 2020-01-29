|
Age 95 Longtime resident of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Dong Shee Wong; and brother, Dun Wong. Cherishing his memories are loving wife Laura of 70 years; children, Renee (Frank) Proue, Doreen (Mark) Murray, Teddy Wong, Jr., John (Patricia) Wong; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Pearl Joe, Rose Gee, June Dong, brothers, Lem Wong, Don Wong; and several nieces and nephews. Teddy was a proud WWII US Army Veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. He established House of Wong, renowned family restaurant in Roseville in 1958. Memorial Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Friday, January 31 at TWIN CITY CHINESE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1752 Terrace Dr., Roseville. Luncheon to follow the service. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B, from 4-8 PM Thursday, January 30. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Twin City Chinese Christian Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020