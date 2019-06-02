|
Age 63, died unexpectedly on May 25 of a heart attack. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Therese (Terry) Sheehan; brothers Tim (Marilisa), Tom (Lori); nieces Rachel (John) Madden, Jackie Commerford; nephew Daniel (Rachel) Commerford; mother-in-law Patricia Sheehan; Mary Sheehan (Tony Marra), Sue (Randy) Blanton, Kathy Sheehan (Joe Grazzini), Patrick (Maxine) Sheehan, Michael (Britney) Sheehan, Colleen (Mike) Todd; and many Sheehan family nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents John and Aileen Commerford and father-in- law Donald Sheehan. Terry, a native of St. Paul, was the middle of three children. This gave him the good fortune (?) of being a younger brother to Tim and an older brother to Tom. He graduated from Highland Park Senior High in 1974. Following graduation, he went to work at Thomson Reuters (formerly West Publishing) were he recently retired after 40 years of hard work and dedication. Terry married Terry in 1994 and built their life together in Burnsville. He enjoyed hosting bonfires where family and friends would gather to enjoy his guitar playing. His passions included golf, cooking, reminiscing and researching family history, and spending time at the lake, a lively game of cards and a good scotch. Terry enjoyed everything Irish! He was a generous man, who loved spending time with his family and friends. We will miss his laughter, smile and huge heart. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 7 at 10:00am with visitation one hour before at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Avenue, Edina, MN. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019