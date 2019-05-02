Home

Corpus Christi Catholic Church
2131 Fairview Ave N
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
2131 Fairview Ave North
Roseville, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
2131 Fairview Ave North
Roseville, MN
Teresa Ann HILES Obituary
Age 90 of Roseville May 14, 1928 — April 30, 2019 Born in Pine River, MN to Homer and Alice (Kosse) Fraser. Survived by brothers Leo (Doris) and John (Lois) Fraser, children Susan (John) Mayher, Gary Hiles, Richard (Lynette) Hiles, Paul Hiles, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Monday May 6, at 9:30AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2131 Fairview Ave North, Roseville, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church with Rosary. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019
