Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away Feb. 24, 2020 Preceded in death by beloved husband, Francis; her parents; five sisters; and six brothers. Survived by her children, Judy (Paul) Coleman, Michael (Ronnie), Mark (Marie), Jeffrey (Hannah), and Suzie (Eddie) Danowit, her brother, Leonard (Norma) Schminski; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 28 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave, St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to The Capistrant Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder, Bethesda Hospital, 559 N. Capital Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55103. The family would like to thank the United Hospital physicians and nurses for their compassionate and skillful care.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020