Teresa ESSLINGER

Age 90 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Karl. Survived by 9 children, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, her sister, Jarlath, her brother, Leo, and many nieces and nephews. Teresa spent her life loving and caring for her family with weekly Sunday dinners, holiday gatherings, and laid back days. She was passionate about gardening, bird watching, and seeing the beauty in nature. Her family remembers her most for her kind and generous heart, quick wit, sharp sense of humor, and no-nonsense approach to life. Teresa cared about what matters most in the world: kindness, relationships with others, hard work and humility. Special thanks to caregivers, Vicki and Kiki. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to DodgeNatureCenter.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at Legacy.com.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.