Teresa Kruger Hoopman departed earth for heaven on March 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 12, 1947. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale Hoopman; and her mother, Marie Kruger. Terry will be greatly missed by her father, Arthur Kruger; her sister, Jan Woxland (Paul); nieces Kristin Woxland Golla (Ross) and Elizabeth Woxland; her great-nephews Paxton, Davis and Oliver Golla; and many other friends and family. Terry graduated Hastings High School in 1965 and went on to study at Rochester Junior College. She had a long career at 3M, retiring after over 35 years of service. Terry enjoyed a lifetime of travel, playing cards, and baking chocolate chip cookies for everyone around her. She was generous with her church and Hastings Family Service. A memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 400 West 9th Street, Hastings on March 23 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Private burial to be held at future date. Memorials will be forwarded to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or Hastings Family Service. 651-789-0404
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019