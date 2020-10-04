July 25, 1949 — August 31, 2020 Teresa Mae Nye (McDonald) of Saint Paul, MN, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, overlooking the river and nature areas she loved so much. Her gracious and loving spirit will always provide precious memories to those who were blessed to know her. She is survived by sons Aaron and Nate (Alisha); grandsons Harrison and Thomas; and ex-husband Bill. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Marie McDonald; brother Tom; and sister Patsy. At a later date, to spread her ashes on Lake Winona will complete her full life's circle.









