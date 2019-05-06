Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
St. Paul, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
OxCart Arcade
St. Paul, MN
Beautifully loving & loved Mom, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Wife, Friend Tessie's courage, strength, and grace were unmatched on this Earth. We will forever carry her in our hearts. Survived by her beloved boys (Gus & Freddy); Mom & Dad, Terri & Joe Thompson; siblings (Jenny, Katie, Jack, Rachel, Frank); & many adoring nieces and nephews. She now joins her husband (John) to watch with joy and pride as their boys grow and thrive in the loving arms of their family. 10:00 Funeral Mass at Church of the Assumption in St. Paul on the morning of Thursday, May 9th. Celebration of Tessie's Life at OxCart Arcade in St. Paul from 4:00-8:00 on Saturday, May 11th. Tessie made us promise that this would be an event where all of the kids would find joy. "Make it FUN!" Bring your smiles, stories & laughter to share!
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019
