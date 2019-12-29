Home

Age 53, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 from a rare vascular disease known as Moya-Moya. Terese was a huge Vikings fan, dog nanny, and volunteer to many organizations that helped the less fortunate. Preceded in death by her fur babies Nitro and Bali; her dad Stephen, brother Todd; niece Jade Terese McNamara. Survived by her beloved dogs Jazz and Gunny-Sak; mom Sally Dedrickson; brother Troy (Heidi); sister Tammy (Mac) McNamara; nephew and god-son Jacob Dedrickson; nephew Derek McNamara; her boyfriend Robin Holtz; and other relatives and friends. Family will meet with friends from 10AM-Noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 Wentworth Ave. W., 651-457-7938, followed by the Memorial Service at 12Noon. Special thanks to Regions Neuro Critical Care staff and doctors. Memorials preferred to Soldiers 6 or Can Do Canines.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
