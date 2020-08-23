Teri BENNETT

Age 74 of Lakeland, MN Passed away August 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Kathleen (Kathy) and Gary (Bosco) Bosler, son, Eric Berggren, daughters, Gwen Upton and Lisa Young and grandchildren, Alex, James and Quinn Upton and Gavin Young. Teri was a brilliant and loving woman and achieved much in her lifetime. Teri attended the University of Minnesota and earned her bachelor's degree in Psycaparmacology and her master's degrees in Molecular Biology. Teri worked as a research scientist at the University of Minnesota, Hennepin County Medical Center, and 3M pharmaceuticals. She loved her work and enjoyed working with people around the world. Teri was an active woman and enjoyed the arts, music, gardening, and animals. She loved trying new things and saw failure as an opportunity to learn. She enjoyed traveling and considered getting lost a great method to discover new places and meet new people. Teri was a friend to everyone. She loved meeting people and was always willing to offer her assistance to those in need. She volunteered her time and expertise with the Red Cross and 3M visiting wizards. Teri will be greatly missed. Funeral service for immediate family on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Newport United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be arranged for August 2021. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com