Farmington Lutheran Church
20600 Akin Rd
Farmington, MN 55024
(651) 463-4100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Farmington Lutheran Church
20600 Akin Rd
Farmington, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Farmington Lutheran Church
20600 Akin Rd
Farmington, MN
View Map
Teri Jo (Nutt) CARVER

Teri Jo (Nutt) CARVER Obituary
Age 65, from Apple Valley, MN, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Jan. 31, 2019. Remembered by her daughters Angela Borchardt (Josh) and Ashley Bougie (Joe); mother Maryeau Carver; brothers Jeff Carver (Nancy) and Kip Carver (Rochel); grandkids Toby, Roland, Chae and Clay; extended family and dear friends. Preceded in death by her father Floyd Carver, her grandparents and great-niece Ellie. Memorial Service to be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd, Farmington, MN. Visitation from 12-2pm, Service at 2pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019
