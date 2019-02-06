|
Age 65, from Apple Valley, MN, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Jan. 31, 2019. Remembered by her daughters Angela Borchardt (Josh) and Ashley Bougie (Joe); mother Maryeau Carver; brothers Jeff Carver (Nancy) and Kip Carver (Rochel); grandkids Toby, Roland, Chae and Clay; extended family and dear friends. Preceded in death by her father Floyd Carver, her grandparents and great-niece Ellie. Memorial Service to be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd, Farmington, MN. Visitation from 12-2pm, Service at 2pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019