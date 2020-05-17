Passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Skaalen Home in Stoughton, WI. He was born in St. Paul, MN on September 7, 1933, the son of John and Margaret Kinning. Terry graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957. After service Terry worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ARS for many years. In 1972 he married Judy A. Glassing and they lived in Fresno, CA. In 1974 they moved to Stoughton, WI. Terry was a big hockey fan. He enjoyed watching Badger basketball and football with his daughter Lisa, golfing with his son Steven, researching Ancestry on his computer, spending time with family, and traveling to MN to visit family and friends. Terry was a member of the Stoughton American Legion Post 59 and Stoughton VFW Post 328. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Lisa Kinning and Steven (Lana) Kinning; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Addison. Terry is further survived by family in St. Paul including his brother, Robert (Nancy) Kinning; sister, Karen Hyrkas; sister-in-law, Judy Kinning; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John Jr., Clarence and Keith "Mike." Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, WI. Burial services will follow in Lutheran Cemetery South for the immediate family. The family would like to thank the staff of Stoughton Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare at Skaalen, Stoughton Senior Center, Chartwell Midwest WI Home Health Agency, and helpful neighbors for their good care of Terrance. Please share your memories of Terry at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service of Stoughton, WI is assisting the family, (608) 873-9244.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.