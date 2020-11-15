1/
Terrance F. "Terry" WENZEL

Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa Age 76 of Hugo. Survived by wife, Linda; children, Michael Wenzel, Amanda Wenzel; stepsons, Scott (Sue) Parker and John (Laura) Parker; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Kit Wenzel, Suzie (Al) Williams, Robert (Ann) Wenzel and Rick Wenzel; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi. Interment Church Columbarium. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
