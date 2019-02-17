|
|
Age 79 of Maplewood Passed away on February 14, 2019 Preceded in death by mother Thelma, father Louis, and sister Joan. Terry served in the Army National Guard out of high school, then went on to a career creating prototypes for EcoWater Systems. Terry enjoyed caring for his home. He had a knack for precision in the details of any project he undertook. Terry was a lifetime member of Transfiguration Catholic Church. Remembered for his kind, gentle nature and quickness to laugh. Terry will be greatly missed by brother Ron; sister Carol (Roger) Pearson; nieces Jennifer (Pete) Stolz, Erin (Steve) Smillie, Kelly (Rob) Meyman, Danielle (Ryan) Jeffrey; nephew Troy (Naomi) Szczepanski; and his 7 great-nieces and nephews. Thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital staff and Pillars Hospice Home for their compassionate and loving care. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (2/21) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 - 15th St. N., Oakdale, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019