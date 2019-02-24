Home

Age 94 Died Sunday February 17, 2019 Preceded in death by loving wife Barbara, his parents, brother Larry (Buck), and sister Eileen Gorowsky. He was loved by many and will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Terry was born October 28, 1924 in St. Paul, Mn, the son of Frances and Laurence Rooney. He graduated from White Bear High School in 1942. WWII US Navy veteran. Graduate of U of M School of Agriculture. He is survived by daughters, Diane (Jerry) Tonder, Robyn (Charles) Stuemke, and Wendy (Greg) Steiner; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Also survived by brother Don Rooney, sisters Mary Ann Koch (Dick), Dorothy Feldmann (Tom), and Kathy Hagkull (Ron) and many relatives and friends. Memorial funeral service Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM, gathering one hour prior. ST. JOHN IN THE WILDERNESS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2175 1st Street WBL. Interment St. John Episcopal Cementery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
