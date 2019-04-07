|
Passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by parents John & Merle Mooney and brother Pat. He is survived by 7 children: Kathy, Terry, Maureen, Dan, Eileen, Colleen and Noreen. He is also survived by brother Mike Mooney and 13 grandchildren. Mass of the Christian Burial 11:30am Thursday April 11, 2019 at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 19th Ave. No. at Bromley St., South St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4pm to 7pm Wednesday, April 10th, at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave. No., SSP and at the church 1 hour before Mass on Thursday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019