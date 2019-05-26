|
Age 62, of Castle Rock, CO, passed away on May 21st. He was born in Grand Forks, ND, on June 2, 1956 to Marjorie M. (Byzewski) and Harry Lizakowski. He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, wife Sue of 39 years; son, Jacob (Mary Beth), son, Troy and daughter, Sara (Melissa) Knottski. He was "Pops" to his adored granddaughters, Quinn Marie and Madison Jayne. His siblings include Gerald, Shirley, Ronnie, Jamie and David (deceased). Terry will be sorely missed by many nephews and nieces and their families, as well as hundreds of family members and friends. Terry loved many people and taught us many things, so we will always remember him with love. He graduated from Grand Forks, ND Central High School in 1975, and from the University of North Dakota in 1979 on a wrestling scholarship. He also earned a master's degree from Portland State University. He enjoyed a long career as a school administrator. He was a passionate educator. As his daughter Sara said, "My father was the best dad, a great friend and my greatest teacher. He taught me everything I know and there is a piece of him in every part of who I am". Terry and Sue had recently left Lake Elmo, MN for their retirement adventures. Terry passed away suddenly, after a short illness, and surrounded by his family, in Denver, CO. A Visitation will be at 11:00 Thursday, May 30 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in North Saint Paul, MN. A Mass will follow at noon, and there will be a celebration of his life afterward.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019