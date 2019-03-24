|
|
Age 76, of Weslaco, TX Former Resident of St. Paul, MN Passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Bernice Maruska; wife, Jeneice; brother, Lee; grandson, Luke. Survived by children: John (Sherri) of Oshkosh, WI; Paul (Mary) of Cottage Grove, MN; David and Michele of St. Paul, MN; wife, Margo of Weslaco, TX; siblings: James (Camila); Jean (Ray) Tuchner; Mary Kay Hokanson; Jay; Ann Warec; and Julene, all of St. Paul; Mark (Danette) of Mahtomedi; Joan (Robert) Elder of Minneapolis; including 6 grandchildren. Terrence Lee Maruska was born July 15, 1942 in Saint Paul, MN, and grew up in the West 7th neighborhood attending St. James elementary and Monroe high school. After two years at St. Thomas College, Terry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and was stationed in South Dakota and Georgia with the 28th Bomber Wing and 465th Bomber Wing as an avionics/electrical technician until 1965. He married Jeneice Boelter in 1964. Terry and Jeneice lived in St. Paul from 1966 to 2007, parishioners of Maternity of Mary Catholic Church where Terry was actively involved in the stewardship of church parish volunteering his time and talents. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for Univac in the late 60's, early 1970's, a building contractor, a Building Inspector for Washington County, MN and finished his working career as the Building Official for the City of West Paul, 19 years. Upon retirement in 2007, Terry headed south for warmer weather to Weslaco, TX and resided at the Ranchero Village Park were he was very involved with the park board and the Tejas RC model aviation club. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:30 am, and visitation one hour prior to services at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church (1414 N. Dale Ave). Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019