Age 67, of Blaine Passed away October 18, 2019. Born November 2, 1951 in Mahnomen, MN, Terry was the son of Clarence and Clara (Fagre) Nelson. Survived his wife of 48 years, Carol (Dufour) of Blaine, their two daughters Cynthia (David) of League City and Sarah (Jonathan) of Rochester, and five granddaughters. He is also survived by brothers Darryl (Joyce), Merlyn (Pat), Larry (Midge), Doug (Linda), sister Eileen Amberg (Steve), sister-in-law Alma Murphy (Donald), and many nieces and nephews. He was a longtime employee of The Gillette Company and Shaw Industries. He was a soft spoken, humble, gentle man with a sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. A celebration of his life will be held on November 2, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in St. Paul. Visitation at 9:30 am, service at 10:30 am, with luncheon to follow. summitfuneralandcremation.com 651-361-9273
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019