Terrence Lee SOLORZ
Age 64 Passed away peacefully at his home on August 28, 2020. Terry grew up in South St. Paul and was a long time resident of Prescott, WI. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Shirley Solorz; siblings, Karen Yates (Kevin), Diana Fahey (Dennis), Kevin Solorz (Janet), Mary Knack and Tim Solorz; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Terry was a Navy Veteran and member of the Prescott American Legion. He was a longtime employee of the Koch Refinery. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. After his retirement he spent his free time at his fishing house/cabin on Mille Lacs Lake. To honor Terry's life, and his wishes, a celebration of life Mass and interment at Fort Snelling will be held in private. The family requests that memorials honoring Terry Solorz be sent to your favorite charity. O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home and Trusted Cremation Provider of Prescott, WI is assisting the family. 715-262-5404. www.oconnellbenedict.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
