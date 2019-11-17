Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa Terry & Great Grandpa Age 77 of North St. Paul. Passed away on November 8, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Daniel; and brother and sister in law, Brent & Judy. Survived by loving wife, Patricia; children, Michael (Janet), Patrick (Suzie), Diane (Dan) Nelson, Carl (Heidi) Silkey and John (Ellis Beesley M.D.) Silkey; grandchildren, Alex (Matt), Brendan, Ryan, Connor, Kaitlyn, Justin, Robert, Ryan, Erica, Nathan, Emily and Riley; great granddaughter, Clare; nephews, Brad and Brian. Retired Ramsey County Deputy Sheriff after 25 years. He was Officer friendly and read to the children of Ramsey County School District 20+ years. Memorial Service Friday (November 22, 2019) 10:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 9:00 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to MDA. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
