Age 81 of Hudson, WI Retired UW-River Falls Arts Professor Died April 4, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living in St. Paul. Terry was born on July 31, 1938 in St. Paul; the son of William and Ruth (Webb) Schubert. Being raised in St. Paul, he attended Nativity Parochial School before graduating from Cretin High School. After attending two years at St. John's University in Collegeville, he completed his BFA degree at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, MI. After graduation he enlisted in the armed forces and served in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the classroom/studio at Rochester Institute of Technology – School For American Craftsmen where he completed a Masters of Fine Arts degree in Jewelry & Silversmithing. With this background, he began a long rewarding career in the arts. He started teaching at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM. After four years he took a position in the Art Department at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he taught for 28 years. When not teaching, Terry's passion and life work was creating art – unique pieces of jewelry, holloware and liturgical works in metals, wood and precious stones for commissions, shows and competitions. Awards he was proud of was a Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation grant and the International Pearl competition. On March 26, 1964, he was united in marriage to his best friend and soul mate June Kahl. This union began a 56-year journey of love, adventure, and memories. It would be further blessed with two children Stephanie and Erik. For relaxation Terry enjoyed maintaining his St. Croix River bank property - especially the woods and hiking and cross country skiing in the nearby Kinnickinnic River State Park. Travel around the U.S. and Europe was a great interest. His favorite trip was a Mediterranean sailing cruise along the coast of Italy aboard a schooner. Terry remains in the hearts of his wife and soul mate, June; children, Stephanie (Keith Slack) Schubert, Erik (Michael Williams) Schubert; siblings, William (Judith) Schubert, John "Jack" (Lynn) Schubert, James (Cheryl) Schubert; and his 3 nieces and 6 nephews, and their families. Private services were held. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore, MD.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020