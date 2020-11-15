1/1
Terri Diane Moline GRANT
1960 - 2020
Of Woodbury Age 60, loving wife and mother, passed away on November 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her daughter, Nicollette, mother, Jean, father, Tom, mother-in-law, Sis, father-in-law, Ralph, siblings, Mark, David and Vicki, uncle, Pat, aunt, Cathy, and nieces, Amanda and Savannah. Terri is survived by her husband, Tom, children, Justen (Patrick) and Kaycee, grandchildren, Gianna and Jackson, brothers, Mike (Cindi) and Rick, uncle, Bill, aunt, Vickie, and many other relatives, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Terri was born June 11,1960, in Saint Paul, MN. She graduated from Harding High School in 1978 and attended Saint Cloud State University where she met her future husband. She transferred to the Lakeland Medical Academy where she graduated with her Medical Assistant degree. She married the love of her life, Tom, in May 1981 and worked as a medical assistant until she decided to raise her growing family. Terri was known for her willingness to always be there for others and a shoulder on which to cry. Her strength was derived from her trust in God and spirituality which she enjoyed sharing with others. She is going to be missed by many. Terri disliked winter and always said spring is the beginning of life, so a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor come spring. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family asks for prayers for anyone struggling during these challenging times.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
