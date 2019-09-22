Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terrie KLOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrie A. KLOSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrie A. KLOSE Obituary
Age 62 Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on September 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother Darlene (LeVasseur) Klose, life partner Mark Hare. Survived by father Larry, children Nichole, Kalli, Matthew (Andrea), 3 grandchildren Alana, Alece, Noah, 3 great grandchildren DeShaun, Joshawn Jr, Jalece, brothers Alan (Eileen), Kevin (Diana), uncles, aunts, cousins, loving relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts and memories. All are welcome at Celebration of Life to be held November 2nd at St Stephen Lutheran Church, 1965 Cty Rd E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 from 1-4 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.