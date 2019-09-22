|
Age 62 Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on September 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother Darlene (LeVasseur) Klose, life partner Mark Hare. Survived by father Larry, children Nichole, Kalli, Matthew (Andrea), 3 grandchildren Alana, Alece, Noah, 3 great grandchildren DeShaun, Joshawn Jr, Jalece, brothers Alan (Eileen), Kevin (Diana), uncles, aunts, cousins, loving relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts and memories. All are welcome at Celebration of Life to be held November 2nd at St Stephen Lutheran Church, 1965 Cty Rd E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 from 1-4 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019