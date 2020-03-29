Home

Terry James CLASEN

Age 76 of Fridley, MN Passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Clasen, brothers Lloyd and Fred. Survived by wife of 51 years, Geri; daughter Beth Donahue (Bob), grandchildren Hanna Grace and Caden Robert; son Bryan; sister Joan Christopher, brother Stanley Clasen and sister Karen Groebner. Terry was a loving, caring man. He enjoyed his grass cutting business and chatting with his elderly customers. He took pride in his yard and his gardens. He spent many hours on the golf course with his brothers and friends. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and enjoyed watching them grow. He will be missed by all who he touched. Memorial service will be postponed due to the Coronavirus. Further details will be posted later. ChoiceCremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
