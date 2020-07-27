The world lost a bright light on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Terry, age 73. was known for his kindness, generosity, wisdom, and unending willingness to lend a helping hand. He loved his family and Jesus deeply, which was evident to all. He spent every day making the world a better place, and was adored by all who knew him. He leaves behind the precious love of his life, Terri, his wife of 44 years, as well has his two sons and their families, Nick (Mandy, Matthew, Gemma and newborn Madeline) and Justin (Lynnea and grandson to arrive in November). He also leaves behind his dear mother-in-law, Valerie; siblings, Rick (Donna), Ronny (Carrie), Dan (Jodi) and Kristie (Stan) and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Chet and Shirley and sister Connie. The family will hold a private memorial at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Feed My Starving Children in Terry's name or, to help offset the burden of unexpected final expenses, search for Terry Madsen on gofundme.com
.