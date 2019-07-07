Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowe Funeral Home - Luck - Luck
206 Second Ave East
Luck, WI 54853
715-472-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. JOHNSON Obituary
Of Balsam Lake, WI October 13, 1950 — June 20, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Marcella; father, Vernon; brother, Jerry; sister, Sue. Survived by wife, Denise; sons, Jamey (Kadie), Josh (Brittany); grandchildren, Kruz, Colby, Kenadie, Autumn; sisters, Deb Sommers, Kelly (Joe) Larson; many friends and family. Served in the US Army 1969-1971. Married Denise Mau 12/14/1985. Lived between MN and WI his whole life. Local 49er Crane Operator. Retired to God's Country 2009. He loved every minute spent with his grandchildren. Enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, working with his hands, being outdoors. He was loved by many and will be truly missed. Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 3rd at 1PM - 1384 150th St., Centuria, WI 54824. Rowe Funeral Home www.rowefh.com 715-472-2444
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now