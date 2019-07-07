|
|
Of Balsam Lake, WI October 13, 1950 — June 20, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Marcella; father, Vernon; brother, Jerry; sister, Sue. Survived by wife, Denise; sons, Jamey (Kadie), Josh (Brittany); grandchildren, Kruz, Colby, Kenadie, Autumn; sisters, Deb Sommers, Kelly (Joe) Larson; many friends and family. Served in the US Army 1969-1971. Married Denise Mau 12/14/1985. Lived between MN and WI his whole life. Local 49er Crane Operator. Retired to God's Country 2009. He loved every minute spent with his grandchildren. Enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, working with his hands, being outdoors. He was loved by many and will be truly missed. Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 3rd at 1PM - 1384 150th St., Centuria, WI 54824. Rowe Funeral Home www.rowefh.com 715-472-2444
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019