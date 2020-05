Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 75 Of Eagan, MN Went to be with the Lord after a short illness on April 26th. Served proudly in the Air Force during Vietnam. Survived by wife of 56 years, Teresa; sons, Jerry (Melerie) and Ricky (Mary); brother, Larry (Linda); sister, Patsy (Bill) Huney; and many loving nieces & nephews. 651-454-9488











