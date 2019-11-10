|
|
Age 73, of Pine City, MN Left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, November 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Terry was born on June 6th, 1946 to George and Bette (Simonson) Bowes. Terry grew up in Roseville and attended St. Rose of Lima, Fairview and Ramsey High. She served in the food and drink industry for many decades. Terry developed long friendships on her journey, creating smiles wherever she went. Terry enjoyed get-togethers, music, fishing and the sunshine. She loved animals and adored her dog lady. Terry was truly one of a kind, whom everyone will miss greatly. Her smile was like no other and she will always have a special place in our hearts. Terry is preceded in death by her parents George and Bette; daughter, Shannon; grandson, Tyler; husband, Gary and sister, Deborah Schroeder. Terry is survived by her son, Danny (Cheryl); grandchildren, Rhachel Banttari, Jen (Brad) Czech, Rich Czech and Jason Czech; great-grand children, Colton, Corbynn, Kaiden, Kendra, Claire, Logan and Donavin; brother, Corey (Cindy) and other nieces, nephews and relatives. A mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be take place in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in St. Paul, MN. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019