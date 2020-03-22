Home

Age 73 of Spring Lake Park Passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son Scott and mother Patricia McMahon. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Jerri; brother David (Tonya) DePriest and beloved dog Molly as well as numerous cousins, extended family and friends. Terrance Michael McMahon was born in St. Paul on November 2, 1946 and graduated from Central High School in 1964. He furthered his education at St. Paul Technical and Hennepin Community College where he completed his degree. Terry met Jerri Deneau and they were married on June 10, 1971. He went on to become a photo engraver and worked at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Culbert Press, Container Graphics, Minneapolis Star/Tribune and was one of the owners of Twin City Engraving. He then launched his artistic career forming Woodcuts and Stuff, expanding into calligraphy, collages, watercolors, stained glass and pen and ink drawings. Throughout his life he excelled in archery and was an accomplished stage magician and photographer. His interests included political activism, traveling, motorcycles, bonsai and growing flowers. Above all, he loved his family dearly. Arrangements are pending at this time.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
