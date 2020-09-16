Terry SULLIVAN

Terry passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Adlora and Art; siblings, Art and Hilary Ann. Survived by wife, Mary (Moylan); children, Sheila, Dennis, Moe (Brian); 10 grand children, 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon. Terry was beloved by his family and friends. He and Mary traveled the world together and took memorable family trips. In his retirement, he spent countless happy hours with his grandchildren at the lake and in his workshop making pens. Terry spent 42 years in the Life Insurance business, 37 of them at MN Mutual (Securian). He was a leader in the industry, serving on numerous boards. He mentored everyone he met and left a lasting legacy, earning his place in the MML Hall of Fame. "Think Big" After attending Nativity Grade School, he graduated from Cretin HS in 1956 as class president. He remained active in the Cretin community, supporting alumni events, organizing monthly luncheons with classmates, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. As a 1960 Univ. of Notre Dame graduate, he created lifelong friendships, was active in the Alumni Association and continued to watch Notre Dame Football. Go Irish! Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 19, 11 AM at Assumption Catholic Church (51 W. 7th St., St. Paul). Visitation Friday, September. 18, 4-8PM at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Ave S. St. Paul, 651-698-0796). Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Cretin Alumni Association. 651-698-0796