Terry Thomas FISHER

Terry Thomas FISHER Obituary
1940 — 2019 At the age of 79 Son of Larry and Lucille Fisher, Terry was born in Saint Paul, MN and spent time growing up in White Bear Lake, MN. Terry served in the U.S. Army and had a long career with 3M. He is survived by his children, Michael Fisher (Christina) and Shannon Andersen (Shayne), his grandsons, Nathan (father Michael) and Max (mother Shannon), as well as his siblings Michael Fisher and Judy Northrop. A loving father and grandfather, Terry will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held for Terry at 10:30am on Friday, February 28 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 10am. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
