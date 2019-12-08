|
Age 52 of White Bear Lake Passed away November 27, 2019 at Regions Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Thad is preceded in death by mother Judy and sister Traci. Thad leaves behind longtime partner Sheila Dominik, father Larry, sister Leann, daughter Jordan, extended family, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Thad was cremated both to be buried in Cummings Iowa and scattered in some of Sheila & his favorite places. Celebration of Life will be at the American Legion, 2210 3rd St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-8PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019