Age 94 — Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband, Gunnar; grandsons, Christopher, Shawn and Austin; and sons-in-law, Stephen Aguirre and Gene Keller. Survived by children, Ann Marie Keller, Cheryl Resch (Ken Hagelberger), Susan Aguirre, Ellen Luehring (Scott Sicard), Richard "Rick" Swanson, and Terri Davis; and many grandchildren, great-grand children, and great-great-grand children. Tharen was a Lifelong Member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church. Visitation 11am-1pm on Tuesday, June 30 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul, followed by a Graveside Service 1:30pm at Fort Snelling. Special Thanks to HealthEast Hospice nurses Amy, Rosie and Teri.