Age 87 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family members on June 24th, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Denson and Annie Echols; Sisters Mary, Elmira and Elizabeth; brothers, Alvin, Harold, Sylvester, Denson and Frank. Survived by husband Clarence; daughters Karen, Patricia, Kim (Demetrius); son Kevin (Kathleen); 5 grandchildren Nicole (Trae), Ryan (Jamie), Kendra, Jordanna and Samuel; 4 great grandchildren Ian, William, Betty and Benjamin; and brother Chester Echols. Thelma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and dear friend to many people. Her deep loving, humorous good nature, and her unconditional love for all will be greatly missed. If we were to describe her in a few words (which of course is impossible) we would say the following; "Every child should have a mother like her, every husband should have a wife like her and every person should have a friend like her." Our world would be infinitely better if there were millions more like Thelma. She gave as long as she could and then bequeathed her body to the University of Minnesota. Our family thanks everyone for your prayers, visits and words of encouragement as Thelma made this transition. Memorial service at Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104 on Saturday, August 3rd at 10am. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Unity Church-Unitarian or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019