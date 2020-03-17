|
|
Age 90 Thelma passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in St. Paul after a long illness. She was born on August 4, 1929 in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, the third of 14 children born to Marion and Maude Miller. After graduation from high school, she moved to St. Paul where she met Donald Lewis. The two married in 1952 and together raised three sons: Donald, Gary and James. Thelma was the "chief family officer" of the Lewis household in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood; was a part-time hairdresser; and later worked as a bindery coordinator for Control Data Corporation, retiring in 1989. She was a caring and nurturing mother, kept an impeccable home, was an excellent cook, and loved to sew and crochet. During 48 years of marriage, she supported Donald's community service and social life until his death in 2000. In her final years of assisted living, Thelma entertained residents with stories of farm life in her youth and the accomplishments of her children. A devoted Christian, her faith sustained her in good and bad times. She is survived by her two sons Donald (Diane) and James (Elizabeth); Gary predeceased her in 2007. She leaves six grandchildren and 11 great-grand children. Two sisters (Barbara Jean Turner and Marva Ann Moore, both in St. Louis) also survive her as well as scores of nieces, nephews and other next-of-kin. Funeral service on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 732 Central Ave. W., St. Paul, with a 10 a.m. visitation prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the church in Thelma's name.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2020