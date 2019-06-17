Home

Thelma Shirley GERBER

Thelma Shirley GERBER Obituary
Age 98, of St. Paul Passed away June 15, 2019 Born on January 7, 1921 and raised on the lower east side of Manhattan until moving to the Bronx at age nine. A woman of great spirit and curiosity, she loved people, adventures, and progressive ideas, and was proud to have lived through the trials and accomplishments of the Greatest Generation. Although transplanted to the Twin Cities in 2007, she was a New Yorker at heart. Preceded in death by husband, Sam. Survived by daughters and son-in-law, Sandy Gerber (Dick Thomas) and Joyce Gerber. Graveside service 1:30 pm, TUESDAY, June 18th, TEMPLE ISRAEL MEMORIAL PARK, 4200 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to Workman's Circle ([email protected]) or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at 4132 22nd Ave. S., Mpls., Tues., Wed., Thurs. at 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 17, 2019
