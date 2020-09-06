Age 91, of Stillwater, MN Peacefully passed away on September 2nd, preceded by Ted her beloved husband of 65 years. She is survived by five children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: John & Nancy (Hanson); Carl with Briana & Alex, Haley and Woody; Bill & Bev (Trenda) with Natalie, Drew & Maddie with Ella; Karen & David (Hewes) with Jacob & Ashley with Eddie and Lottie, Nate & Kara with Kedon and Caitlin & Eli; Ann & Matt (Lind) with Bjorn. Born October 1, 1928 in Ansley, NE, Teddy graduated from Denver University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. While at her college graduation celebration she asked a man named Ted to dance and after discovering their common names (Theodore/Theodocia) and shared values, they felt they were meant to be together for life. The day after she graduated on June 12, 1954, they married and left for CA where Ted served in the Navy. After spending several years in CA and WA, they moved to MN and raised five children. In addition, Teddy was very active at Presbyterian Church of the Way where she was involved in the Caring and Sharing committee, choir, Sunday school classes and many other community outreach efforts. She also volunteered with the Cub and Girl Scouts, a counseling care hotline and opened her home and cabin to many international students and visitors. Teddy selflessly served others with grace, compassion and humility. Her door and her heart were always open as she enjoyed welcoming others with delicious food, learning about their lives and sharing great stories and laughter. In 1970, after spending memorable times at Camp du Nord in Ely, MN with other families, Teddy, Ted and their family built a log cabin on the north arm of Burntside Lake not far from the camp. For more than 30 years, they lived at their cabin six months out of the year and shared their love of the north woods with family and friends. Teddy loved picking blueberries and making many recipes from her vast array of blueberry cookbooks, but was notorious for her savory blueberry pie. She will be remembered for her bright smile, deep faith, dedication to family, love of nature and genuine interest and commitment to others in the communities in which she lived. A celebration of Teddy's life will be held privately with family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred "In Memory of Teddy Bergstrom" to the YMCA Camp du Nord Endowment Fund, NW 5901, P.O. Box 1450, Minneapolis, MN 55485-5901, online: www.ymcanorth .org/give and select YMCA Camp du Nord; or NAMI-MN, (National Alliance on Mental Illness-MN), 1919 University Ave. W., Suite 400, St. Paul, MN 55104, online: www.namimn.org/get-involved/donate
. 651-439-5511