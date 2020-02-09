|
Age 77, died February 5, 2020 at Cerenity Senior Care in St. Paul, MN. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 60 years, he was born Theodor Robert Thomas in St. Paul. After graduating from Cretin H.S., he entered the novitiate of the Brothers in Glencoe, MO. He professed his first vows in 1961 and his final vows in 1967. Brother Robert earned the BA degree and the MS degree from Saint Mary's University in Winona, MN. Later he earned the Educational Specialist Degree from Mankato (MN) State University. During his career as an educator, he taught Biology at DeLaSalle H.S. in Minneapolis for 42 years, teaching multiple generations of families, and is a member of the DeLaSalle Hall of Fame. Brother Robert loved teaching, and he appreciated and was energized by his students. He relaxed in the summer by leading groups of his students on canoe trips in the BWCA, and was possessed of a wry sense of humor which kept both his students and family guessing. He also taught at Cretin H.S., St. Paul; Lourdes H.S., Oshkosh, WI, and Christian Brothers College, Memphis, TN. He retired in 2011 and recently lived at Cerenity Senior Care in St. Paul where he experienced the loving and expert care of HealthEast Hospice and Cerenity Care Center. Survivors include his sister, Barbara Schaffhausen, Sioux City, IA; his brothers, Paul (Helen), Coon Rapids; John (Connie), Hugo; and Richard (Teena), St. Paul, 11 nieces and nephews, and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodor and Winifred (nee Taylor) Thomas, and his eldest brother, Lawrence. Mass of Celebration of Life will be at Holy Spirit Church, 515 S. Albert Avenue, St. Paul, MN on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will occur later since Brother Robert chose to continue teaching even in his death by donating his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Memorials are preferred to De La Salle Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 7650 S. County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. Arrangements: O'Halloran & Murphy, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020