Age 93 of Edina Preceded in death by parents Theodore, Sr. and Signa; sister Nancy Meyer; niece Virginia Ballweg. Survived by niece Carol Gundersen; 2 grand-nieces Kelly Wilcox and Carrie Degerness; good friends Marty Kouri and Jack Isaaman. Retired director of Mpls. YMCA and member of St. James Episcopal Church, South Mpls. Graveside service at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN on Tuesday, October 1 at 11:00 AM. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019