Age 87, of Shoreview Passed away October 20, 2019 Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Evelyne; children, Wanda Anderson, Wayne (Jody) Anderson and Wendy (Jeffery) Steiner; grand children, Jennifer (Steve) Anderson, Audrey, Aaron and Kevin Steiner; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Emma and Tristan. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore Sr., and Gladys; an infant brother, sister, Lois and brother-in-law, John Hartmann; cousins, Donald Stadler and Joanne Downey. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, Nov. 1st (visitation 10-11AM) at PEACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5050 Hodgson Road, Shoreview. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Ted was a US Army Veteran and long-time Property Tax Accountant for Ramsey County. Memorials preferred to Peace United Methodist Church or St. Therese at St. Odilia Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019