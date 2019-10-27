Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PEACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
5050 Hodgson Road
Shoreview, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
PEACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
5050 Hodgson Road
Shoreview, MN
Theodore B. "Ted" ANDERSON Jr.

Theodore B. "Ted" ANDERSON Jr. Obituary
Age 87, of Shoreview Passed away October 20, 2019 Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Evelyne; children, Wanda Anderson, Wayne (Jody) Anderson and Wendy (Jeffery) Steiner; grand children, Jennifer (Steve) Anderson, Audrey, Aaron and Kevin Steiner; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Emma and Tristan. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore Sr., and Gladys; an infant brother, sister, Lois and brother-in-law, John Hartmann; cousins, Donald Stadler and Joanne Downey. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, Nov. 1st (visitation 10-11AM) at PEACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5050 Hodgson Road, Shoreview. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Ted was a US Army Veteran and long-time Property Tax Accountant for Ramsey County. Memorials preferred to Peace United Methodist Church or St. Therese at St. Odilia Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
