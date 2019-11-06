|
|
Died October 30th, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born on August 27, 1940 to Theodore & Agnes DeGraw in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is survived by loving wife of 58 years, Marjorie "Peaches" (O'Rourke), children Ted (Kathy) DeGraw, Todd (Tammy) DeGraw, Tina (George) Kraemer, and Trisha (Matt) Topp, sister Linda (Jim), and sister-in-law Dee. Also survived by grandchildren Josh, Michael (Alicia), Jill (Andrew), Joe, Heather (Jeff), Holly, Krista (Andy), Amber (Ethan), Taylor, Emma and Sophie, and great-grandchildren Daniel, Ethan, Olivia, Cole, Aydan and Mila, and four generations of nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 9th with visitation at 10:00am, Mass at 11:00am and luncheon to follow at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 510 Hall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55107. A special thank you to the Allina Hospice team. Memorials preferred to The Alzheimer's Society of Minnesota -North Dakota.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019