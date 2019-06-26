|
|
Age 85, of St. Paul Died after a long struggle with congestive heart failure on June 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Vina; siblings, Alfred, Billy, Bob, Leo, Wilfred, Betty, Adele, Annie, and Annette. Survived by children, Paul, Gary, Roy (Stephanie), and Donna; grandchildren, Christopher, Curtis, Caitlyn, Lindsay, Courtney, Cayla; great grandchildren, Jordaan, Liam, Leigha, and Lily; sister, Mary Ann Cegon and numerous nieces, nephew other relatives and friends. Funeral service Friday 11AM at Presbyterian Church of the Way, 3382 Lexington Ave. Shoreview. Visitation one hour prior at the church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019