Passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the age of 100. Born July 1, 1918 in Alexander, ND, Ted grew up in NW MN and attended Concordia College. He was a B-17 navigator in the Eighth Air Force and flew in 30 combat missions over Europe in 1943-44. After attending Luther Seminary, Ted and his wife Betty spent 35 years as missionaries in South Africa and dedicated themselves to fighting Apartheid. He was preceded in death by spouse Betty Homdrom, siblings, and parents and is survived by his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Memorial service Tuesday, April 9, 2019 10:30 am at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. St. Paul 55108 Memorial preferences to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church or St. Anthony Park Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019